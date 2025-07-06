Paris Hilton shares glimpses from her London vacay

Paris Hilton has given her family the ultimate summer treat, taking them on a fun-filled vacation to some of her all-time “favorite cities”, London.
On Saturday, July 5 , the pop icon posted a video clip on Instagram, sharing glimpses from her family vacation.
The video was accompanied by a caption, which read, “#London will always be one of my favorite cities, and staying at @LondonHiltonPL makes it feel even more magican + It's always one of my favorite hotels to stay (and #Slay v)) in 65 Baby London is really in her element at this @Hilton-after all, she is #LondonHilton.”
Paris further wrote, “There were thoughtful, little surprises waiting for my #CutesieCrew around every corner, endless spots to explore, and so many memories made #HiltonForTheStay #ParisForTheSlay”
In one shot, she can be seen enjoying the cold weather of London with husband Carter Reum and two kids, Phoenix and London.
Another clip featured her she capturing the moment when she walked into the hotel room, revealing a thrilling surprise for her children.
A fan commented, “LONDON HILTON AT THE LONDON HILTON when she's grown she's going to say ‘I got a hotel named after me THAT'S HOT’”
“I was there on Thursday!! So sad I didn't get to see you, can't wait to see you Sliving soon in your IT GIRL t-shirt,” another noted.