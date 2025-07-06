Paris Hilton shares glimpses from her London vacay

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Paris Hilton shares glimpses from her London vacay
Paris Hilton shares glimpses from her London vacay

Paris Hilton has given her family the ultimate summer treat, taking them on a fun-filled vacation to some of her all-time “favorite cities”, London.

On Saturday, July 5 , the pop icon posted a video clip on Instagram, sharing glimpses from her family vacation.

The video was accompanied by a caption, which read, “#London will always be one of my favorite cities, and staying at @LondonHiltonPL makes it feel even more magican + It's always one of my favorite hotels to stay (and #Slay v)) in 65 Baby London is really in her element at this @Hilton-after all, she is #LondonHilton.”

Paris further wrote, “There were thoughtful, little surprises waiting for my #CutesieCrew around every corner, endless spots to explore, and so many memories made #HiltonForTheStay #ParisForTheSlay”

In one shot, she can be seen enjoying the cold weather of London with husband Carter Reum and two kids, Phoenix and London.

Another clip featured her she capturing the moment when she walked into the hotel room, revealing a thrilling surprise for her children.

A fan commented, “LONDON HILTON AT THE LONDON HILTON when she's grown she's going to say ‘I got a hotel named after me THAT'S HOT’”

“I was there on Thursday!! So sad I didn't get to see you, can't wait to see you Sliving soon in your IT GIRL t-shirt,” another noted.

Read more : Entertainment
Gracie Abrams drops exclusive photos from London concert with moving note
Gracie Abrams drops exclusive photos from London concert with moving note
The ‘Tough Love’ singer gets emotional after a heartwarming response from fans at The Secret of Us tour’s London show
Julian McMahon’s ex-wife Brooke Burns pays emotional tribute after his death
Julian McMahon’s ex-wife Brooke Burns pays emotional tribute after his death
Julian McMahon died from cancer at age 56
Victoria Beckham celebrates Mel B’s wedding despite skipping ceremony
Victoria Beckham celebrates Mel B’s wedding despite skipping ceremony
Emma Bunton was the only Spice Girl to attend Mel B’s wedding as Geri Halliwell, Mel C remained absent
Hailey Bieber’s dad Stephen Baldwin reacts to her major career move
Hailey Bieber’s dad Stephen Baldwin reacts to her major career move
Hailey Bieber sold her skincare brand Rhode to e.l.f. Beauty in whopping $1 billion deal
Jennifer Aniston hints at intense new season of 'The Morning Show'
Jennifer Aniston hints at intense new season of 'The Morning Show'
'Friends' alum teased that the new season of her hit series with Reese Witherspoon will be 'layered'
Chris Martin’s hygiene issues made Dakota Johnson ‘grateful’ for breakup
Chris Martin’s hygiene issues made Dakota Johnson ‘grateful’ for breakup
'Materialists' star and Coldplay frontman parted ways after a rollercoaster off-and-on eight-year romance
Liam, Noel Gallagher end 16-Year feud with Oasis reunion in Cardiff
Liam, Noel Gallagher end 16-Year feud with Oasis reunion in Cardiff
Oasis is set to perform in 41 shows after 16 years of musical hiatus
Kanye West, Sean 'Diddy' Combs spark buzz over possible song collaboration
Kanye West, Sean 'Diddy' Combs spark buzz over possible song collaboration
The 'Donda' hitmaker released a song 'Lonely Roads' alongside his daughter, North West, for Sean 'Diddy' Combs in March this year
Mel B marries hairstylist Rory McPhee in intimate wedding ceremony
Mel B marries hairstylist Rory McPhee in intimate wedding ceremony
Rory McPhee and Mel B initially sparked romance speculations in 2018
Billie Eilish faces nepotism backlash as fans discover her famous parents
Billie Eilish faces nepotism backlash as fans discover her famous parents
'Birds Of A Feather' fans left in shock after discovering the identities of her parents
Olivia Rodrigo mesmerizes crowd at Roskilde Festival 2025 in Denmark
Olivia Rodrigo mesmerizes crowd at Roskilde Festival 2025 in Denmark
The Roskilde Festival, which will run until July 5, also featured artists like Charli XCX, Stormzy, and Fontaines D.C.
Here's why Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom decide to breakup
Here's why Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom decide to breakup
'Dark Horse' singer and the 'Troy' star confirmed their split following months of speculation