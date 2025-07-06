Gracie Abrams drops exclusive photos from London concert with moving note

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Gracie Abrams will “never get over” of her The Secret of Us tour’s London concert!

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, July 5, the 25-year-old American singer and songwriter shared a collection of mesmerizing exclusive photos from her concert at London’s Hyde Park, along with a heartwarming note for her ardent fans.

“London, 65,000 OF YOU!!!!!!!!!!!! I will never get over it. Thank you for showing up for us, thank you for screaming every word, thank you for having our backs in the way that you do every time we’re lucky enough to play in your city. I’ve always loved you, but damn damn damn,” read the caption.

The Tough Love singer added, “Thank you to all my friends and family who came to see us. I love each of you more than I can handle.”

In the message, Abrams extended a heartfelt thanks towards American musician Aaron Dessner, who had collaborated with the songstress for her second studio album, The Secret of Us.

Moreover, she also expressed gratitude to American singer-songwriter Noah Kahan and his band, American singer and songwriter Gigi Perez, and Scottish singer-songwriter and musician Lewis Capaldi for helping her to make the show even more exciting.

In the photo carousel, Gracie Abrams shared never-before-seen pictures from the show, featuring some onstage glimpses, a packed and electrified audience, fans wearing vibrant friendship bracelets, and the Risk singer heartwarmingly receiving Perez and Capaldi on Hyde Park stage.

Gracie Abrams performed The Secret of Us Tour’s London show on July 4, 2025.

