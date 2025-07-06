Ed Sheeran performs ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ with high school band

Ed Sheeran has performed hit track, Teenage Dirtbag, with his high school band.
The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Saturday, July 5, sharing a clip from the electrifying performance.
He penned, “Used to play Teenage Dirtbag with my high school band when I was 12. We reformed after 22 years to play our mates wedding in April, but we had so much fun I asked them to come rock it with me at a stadium.”
Ed further added, “I cheekily asked Brendan from @wheatusofficial to come over and rock it with us, and being the ledge that he is, he did. One of my fav moments ever on stage, thank you Brendan. What a night x”
The Shape of You singer’s performance erformance left fans mesmerized, with many taking to social media to express their appreciation.
A fan commented, “If you'd have told 12 year old Ed & his mates that one day they'd be playing Teenage Dirtbag with the lead singer of Weatus, in a stadium, they wouldn't have believed you iconic moment.”
Another wrote, “Never in my wildest dream I could imagine to hear Teenage Dirtbag live- with you and Wheatus! Crazy! Thank you for always surprising us!”
Ed Sheeran will perform next show of on-going +-=÷× Tour at Villeneuve d’Ascq , France. His tour is set to conclude on 7 September 2025 in Düsseldorf, Germany.