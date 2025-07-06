Ed Sheeran performs ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ with high school band

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Ed Sheeran has performed hit track, Teenage Dirtbag, with his high school band.

The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Saturday, July 5, sharing a clip from the electrifying performance.

He penned, “Used to play Teenage Dirtbag with my high school band when I was 12. We reformed after 22 years to play our mates wedding in April, but we had so much fun I asked them to come rock it with me at a stadium.”

Ed further added, “I cheekily asked Brendan from @wheatusofficial to come over and rock it with us, and being the ledge that he is, he did. One of my fav moments ever on stage, thank you Brendan. What a night x”

The Shape of You singer’s performance erformance left fans mesmerized, with many taking to social media to express their appreciation.

A fan commented, “If you'd have told 12 year old Ed & his mates that one day they'd be playing Teenage Dirtbag with the lead singer of Weatus, in a stadium, they wouldn't have believed you iconic moment.”

Another wrote, “Never in my wildest dream I could imagine to hear Teenage Dirtbag live- with you and Wheatus! Crazy! Thank you for always surprising us!”

Ed Sheeran will perform next show of on-going +-=÷× Tour at Villeneuve d’Ascq , France. His tour is set to conclude on 7 September 2025 in Düsseldorf, Germany.  

