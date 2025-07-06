Julian McMahon’s ex-wife Brooke Burns pays emotional tribute after his death

Julian McMahon is being fondly remembered by his ex-wife Brooke Burns following the news of his passing.
The Gourmet Detective star took to her Instagram account to share a tribute for the late actor on Saturday, July 5, a day after his wife Kelly Paniagua announced he died from cancer at age 56 on July 2.
In a shared post, Burns wrote, "Rest in Peace," along with a sweet photograph of Julian and their daughter, 25-year-old Madison McMahon.
The photo showed Julian and Madison beaming side by side, their faces close together as they smiled for the camera.
To note, in 1999 Julian and Burns tied the knot but they divorced two years later in 2001. Their daughter, Madison, 25, was born in June 2000.
Burns married filmmaker Gavin O'Connor in June 2013 and a year later, Julian married Kelly Paniagua in July 2014.
He had previously been married to Dannii Minogue (1994–1995).
Sharing with Deadline, Paniagua told Deadline in a statement that Julian died days earlier in Clearwater, Fla., from cancer.
“Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible," she said.
Paniagua mentioned, "We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories."
Julian was known for his various film and television roles.
He played a role in Charmed from 2000 to 2005, and he starred as Dr. Christian Troy on Nip/Tuck from 2003 to 2010.
His most recent TV role was on Netflix's The Residence, which was recently canceled after one season.
Julian stunned fans for his role as the villainous Victor Von Doom in Fantastic Four 2005 and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer 2007.