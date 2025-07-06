Drake roasted by fans after calling out fake friends in ‘What Did I Miss?’

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
In taking aim at disloyal friends, Drake has become a target of fan mockery.

Recently, the 38-year-old Canadian rapper and singer released a new track titled What Did I Miss? in which he seemingly reflected on the aftermath of his public feud with Kendrick Lamar.

In the newly-released song, the Laugh Now Cry Later rapper also slammed fake friends who turn their backs when in need.

"I don't give a f--- if you love me, I don't give a f--- if you like me. Askin' me, 'How did it feel?' Can't say it didn't surprise me / Last time I looked to my right, you n----s was standing beside me / How can some people I love hang around p------ who try me?" Drake sang in the track.

However, Drake’s expression of his feelings and emotions became a subject of ridicule on social media, with users mocking him over the diss track.

Fans mock Drake over What Did I Miss?

In the comment section of PEOPLE Magazine’s Instagram post, in which the outlet reported about the song, several fans dropped their views, making fun of the God’s Plan singer.

“Playing the victim like always…,” slammed one, while another commented, “More crying from this dude. KDOT ruined him.”

A third expressed, “I never realized he was so WHINY.”

“Stop starting beef's with people that you require help fighting,” a fourth blasted.

One more added, “Kendrick really left a MARK,” meanwhile, a sixth booed, “too late for Drake, kendrick already made history. booboo Drake.”

Drake released What Did I Miss? on Friday, July 4, 2025.

