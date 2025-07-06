Kim Kardashian emotionally marks pal Lindsay’s birthday months after her death

Some birthdays are marked with memories, not cakes and candles!
To ring in her late friend Lindsay May’s birthday, who passed away last November after battling a rare type of cancer, Kim Kardashian penned an emotional tribute on Instagram on Saturday, July 5.
“It was just your birthday and I know you never liked to make a big deal of it, but Happy Heavenly Birthday, Lindz,” wrote Kim.
She continued, “I waited months to post this, mostly because I couldn’t find the right words. Nothing really captures how quiet and empty our lifers chat feels without you in it.”
“I know you’d probably roll your eyes at me posting anything — especially since you didn’t really even have social media — but I couldn’t go through this lake trip without feeling you everywhere, and I needed to share it,” added The Kardashians alum.
Adding more to her touching message, Kim Kardashian wrote, “Looking back at these pictures from a year ago, I feel so grateful for all the memories we made. We miss you so fucking much, Lindz. Our world is not the same without you. I guess that’s why I hold onto this lake tradition so tightly. We’ll always have the lake — and in that, we’ll always have a piece of you.”
Accompanying the moving tribute was a carousel of photos featuring several heartwarming moments shared by Kim and Lindsay, along with their other friends.
Kim Kardashian confirmed the passing of her childhood pal Lindsay May through an emotional Instagram Story in June 2025.