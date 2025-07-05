Victoria Beckham celebrates Mel B’s wedding despite skipping ceremony

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
Victoria Beckham is celebrating fellow Spice Girl member Mel B’s wedding despite missing out the event!

On Saturday, July 5, the 51-year-old fashion designer took to her Instagram Stories to extend her heartfelt gratitude to Melanie Brown, best known as Mel B, on her wedding to Rory McPhee.

She shared a black and white throwback video which featured herself and the bride with bandmates Geri Halliwell, Mel C and Emma Bunton.

“Congratulations @officialmelb and @rorymcphee on your special day!” she captioned a video of herself and the rest of the Spice Girls — Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie Chisholm. “I couldn’t be more excited for you both and wish you a lifetime of happiness! Kisses xx,” she wrote over the video.

Beckham also shared a photo of herself and Brown at an event together and captioned it, “Sending you love @officialmelb. @rorymcphee is a very lucky man!”

While Beckham remained absent from Mel’s wedding at St Paul's Cathedral in London, she made sure to keep her in thoughts.

According to Daily Mail, there was no bad blood between Beckham and Mel and her absence was merely due to a scheduling conflict.

Emma Bunton was the only Spice Girl to attend her big day as Geri Halliwell and Mel C have failed to acknowledge their Spice Girl's bandmate Mel B's star-studded wedding on Saturday.

