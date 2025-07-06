Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans worried with dramatic fall at London show

Sabrina Carpenter left her fans worried after dramatically falling on stage.
On Saturday, July 5, the Grammy winner performed at London’s BST Festival in front of a crowd of 65,000 fans.
During a concert, a viral clip captured her momentary slip on stage, which she quickly covered up by keeping the performance going.
Meanwhile, some fans grew concerned and voiced their worries about the incident on social media.
A fan wrote on X, “That right there is a professional singer and we love her. ‘No matter what happens keep going’ is the motto every artist should follow.”
Another expressed concern, “Poor thing! I always worry she’s gonna trip and fall when I see her live videos but this one is funny tho lol.”
“I was laughing so much i didn’t mean to and everyone just gave me dirty looks not even acknowledging she fell,” a third noted.
Sabrina Carpenter concluded the concert by expressing gratitude, “London thank you so much for having us tonight, this has to be one of the biggest shows I’ve played in my entire life.”
To note, the pop icon performed 17 hit songs from her entire catalogue during the concert.