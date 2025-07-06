Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans worried with dramatic fall at London show

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Sabrina Carpenter left her fans worried after dramatically falling on stage.

On Saturday, July 5, the Grammy winner performed at London’s BST Festival in front of a crowd of 65,000 fans.

During a concert, a viral clip captured her momentary slip on stage, which she quickly covered up by keeping the performance going.

Meanwhile, some fans grew concerned and voiced their worries about the incident on social media.

A fan wrote on X, “That right there is a professional singer and we love her. ‘No matter what happens keep going’ is the motto every artist should follow.”

Another expressed concern, “Poor thing! I always worry she’s gonna trip and fall when I see her live videos but this one is funny tho lol.”

“I was laughing so much i didn’t mean to and everyone just gave me dirty looks not even acknowledging she fell,” a third noted.

Sabrina Carpenter concluded the concert by expressing gratitude, “London thank you so much for having us tonight, this has to be one of the biggest shows I’ve played in my entire life.”

To note, the pop icon performed 17 hit songs from her entire catalogue during the concert.

Read more : Entertainment
Caitlyn Jenner speaks out in first appearance after Sophia Hutchins’ death
Caitlyn Jenner speaks out in first appearance after Sophia Hutchins’ death
The ‘I Am Cait’ alum breaks silence in first spotting after the tragic death of her manager Sophia Hutchins
Ed Sheeran performs ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ with high school band
Ed Sheeran performs ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ with high school band
Ed Sheeran is currently busy with super successful +-=÷× tour
Drake roasted by fans after calling out fake friends in ‘What Did I Miss?’
Drake roasted by fans after calling out fake friends in ‘What Did I Miss?’
Fans ridicule Drake after he targeted disloyal friends in new track ‘What Did I Miss?’ following feud with Kendrick Lamar
BTS makes history post-military reunion
BTS makes history post-military reunion
BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ secures spot on Apple Music's list of Top 500 Most Streamed Songs of All-Time
Sophia Hutchins’ tragic death: Cops reveal shocking details of fatal accident
Sophia Hutchins’ tragic death: Cops reveal shocking details of fatal accident
Police reveals final moments of Caitlyn Jenner’s manager Sophia Hutchins before her shocking death
Kim Kardashian emotionally marks pal Lindsay’s birthday months after her death
Kim Kardashian emotionally marks pal Lindsay’s birthday months after her death
‘The Kardashians’ alum posted a touching birthday tribute for her late friend Lindsay May
Tom Cruise plans to ‘have a child’ with Ana de Armas
Tom Cruise plans to ‘have a child’ with Ana de Armas
Tom Cruise seemingly wants to start family with girlfriend Ana de Armas as he’s ‘madly in love with her’
Paris Hilton shares glimpses from her London vacay
Paris Hilton shares glimpses from her London vacay
Paris Hilton jets off to some of her absolute ‘favorite cities’ with loved ones, creating unforgettable summer vacation memories
Gracie Abrams drops exclusive photos from London concert with moving note
Gracie Abrams drops exclusive photos from London concert with moving note
The ‘Tough Love’ singer gets emotional after a heartwarming response from fans at The Secret of Us tour’s London show
Julian McMahon’s ex-wife Brooke Burns pays emotional tribute after his death
Julian McMahon’s ex-wife Brooke Burns pays emotional tribute after his death
Julian McMahon died from cancer at age 56
Victoria Beckham celebrates Mel B’s wedding despite skipping ceremony
Victoria Beckham celebrates Mel B’s wedding despite skipping ceremony
Emma Bunton was the only Spice Girl to attend Mel B’s wedding as Geri Halliwell, Mel C remained absent
Hailey Bieber’s dad Stephen Baldwin reacts to her major career move
Hailey Bieber’s dad Stephen Baldwin reacts to her major career move
Hailey Bieber sold her skincare brand Rhode to e.l.f. Beauty in whopping $1 billion deal