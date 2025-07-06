Sophia Hutchins’ tragic death: Cops reveal shocking details of fatal accident

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Sophia Hutchins’ tragic death: Cops reveal shocking details of fatal accident


Shocking details of Sophia Hutchins’ tragic passing have been emerged.

Speaking to the Daily Mail on Saturday, July 5, investigators revealed that the late 29-year-old American businesswoman, TV personality, and socialite was driving her ATV at a high speed when she rear-ended another vehicle on a winding mountain road in Malibu, falling 350 feet off a cliff that led to her death.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Sergeant Eduardo Saucedo told the outlet, “It looks like she may have been speeding and rear-ended the other car, the other party, and then that caused her to veer to the right and go off the cliff.”

He continued, “It doesn't seem like she was following them. I think she just she came up on them and then hit the car,” adding that there were two females in the other vehicle, which was a gray 2016 Mazda 6.

The Sergeant further noted, “So it looked like she tried to maneuver to go around it, but she was going too fast and just ended up clipping the rear end of that Mazda, causing her to veer off and go off the cliff there.”

Sophia Hutchins, who was a friend and manager of Caitlyn Jenner, died at the age of 29 after suffering a fatal ATV crash on Wednesday when she was driving near the retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete’s condo in Malibu, California.

Read more : Entertainment
Ed Sheeran performs ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ with high school band
Ed Sheeran performs ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ with high school band
Ed Sheeran is currently busy with super successful +-=÷× tour
Drake roasted by fans after calling out fake friends in ‘What Did I Miss?’
Drake roasted by fans after calling out fake friends in ‘What Did I Miss?’
Fans ridicule Drake after he targeted disloyal friends in new track ‘What Did I Miss?’ following feud with Kendrick Lamar
BTS makes history post-military reunion
BTS makes history post-military reunion
BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ secures spot on Apple Music's list of Top 500 Most Streamed Songs of All-Time
Kim Kardashian emotionally marks pal Lindsay’s birthday months after her death
Kim Kardashian emotionally marks pal Lindsay’s birthday months after her death
‘The Kardashians’ alum posted a touching birthday tribute for her late friend Lindsay May
Tom Cruise plans to ‘have a child’ with Ana de Armas
Tom Cruise plans to ‘have a child’ with Ana de Armas
Tom Cruise seemingly wants to start family with girlfriend Ana de Armas as he’s ‘madly in love with her’
Paris Hilton shares glimpses from her London vacay
Paris Hilton shares glimpses from her London vacay
Paris Hilton jets off to some of her absolute ‘favorite cities’ with loved ones, creating unforgettable summer vacation memories
Gracie Abrams drops exclusive photos from London concert with moving note
Gracie Abrams drops exclusive photos from London concert with moving note
The ‘Tough Love’ singer gets emotional after a heartwarming response from fans at The Secret of Us tour’s London show
Julian McMahon’s ex-wife Brooke Burns pays emotional tribute after his death
Julian McMahon’s ex-wife Brooke Burns pays emotional tribute after his death
Julian McMahon died from cancer at age 56
Victoria Beckham celebrates Mel B’s wedding despite skipping ceremony
Victoria Beckham celebrates Mel B’s wedding despite skipping ceremony
Emma Bunton was the only Spice Girl to attend Mel B’s wedding as Geri Halliwell, Mel C remained absent
Hailey Bieber’s dad Stephen Baldwin reacts to her major career move
Hailey Bieber’s dad Stephen Baldwin reacts to her major career move
Hailey Bieber sold her skincare brand Rhode to e.l.f. Beauty in whopping $1 billion deal
Jennifer Aniston hints at intense new season of 'The Morning Show'
Jennifer Aniston hints at intense new season of 'The Morning Show'
'Friends' alum teased that the new season of her hit series with Reese Witherspoon will be 'layered'
Chris Martin’s hygiene issues made Dakota Johnson ‘grateful’ for breakup
Chris Martin’s hygiene issues made Dakota Johnson ‘grateful’ for breakup
'Materialists' star and Coldplay frontman parted ways after a rollercoaster off-and-on eight-year romance