Sophia Hutchins’ tragic death: Cops reveal shocking details of fatal accident

Shocking details of Sophia Hutchins’ tragic passing have been emerged.
Speaking to the Daily Mail on Saturday, July 5, investigators revealed that the late 29-year-old American businesswoman, TV personality, and socialite was driving her ATV at a high speed when she rear-ended another vehicle on a winding mountain road in Malibu, falling 350 feet off a cliff that led to her death.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Sergeant Eduardo Saucedo told the outlet, “It looks like she may have been speeding and rear-ended the other car, the other party, and then that caused her to veer to the right and go off the cliff.”
He continued, “It doesn't seem like she was following them. I think she just she came up on them and then hit the car,” adding that there were two females in the other vehicle, which was a gray 2016 Mazda 6.
The Sergeant further noted, “So it looked like she tried to maneuver to go around it, but she was going too fast and just ended up clipping the rear end of that Mazda, causing her to veer off and go off the cliff there.”
Sophia Hutchins, who was a friend and manager of Caitlyn Jenner, died at the age of 29 after suffering a fatal ATV crash on Wednesday when she was driving near the retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete’s condo in Malibu, California.