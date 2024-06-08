Kate Middleton issues apology for missing Trooping the Colour rehearsal

Kate Middleton has released a statement to express her sorry sentiments for skipping a major rehearsal event ahead of the King’s Birthday Parade.
She penned a letter for the Irish Guards just before the Colonel Review took place, and the same has been shared on their X profile with a read-along video.
The Princess of Wales wrote, “I wanted to write to let you know how proud I am of the entire regiment ahead of the Colonel’s Review and Trooping the Colour.”
“I appreciate everyone Trooping this year has been practising for months, and dedicating many hours to ensure their uniforms and drill are immaculate,” she added.
Going on, Kate Middleton apologized for missing out on the rehearsal, which was scheduled for today, but passed on some words of good wishes.
As per Mirror, this is for the first time that she has missed the Colonel’s Review, where the role of saluting is traditionally assigned to her.
“Being your Colonel remains a great honour, and I am very sorry that I am unable to take the salute at this year's Colonel Review,” the Princess of Wales stated.
She signed off this letter by inking the Irish Guards’ motto in her handwriting.
It says, “Quis Separabit,” which translates to, “Who shall separate us?”
Whether Kate Middleton will be making an appearance at Trooping the Colour or not however remains unknown.