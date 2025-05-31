Royal

King Charles expresses 'great concern' over Australia flood in new statement

The British Monarch issued emotional statement, sending 'special prayers' to the Australia flood victims

King Charles sent "special prayers and deepest sympathy" to the victims of the Australia floods in an emotional message.

In a statement published by Australia's Governor-General Sam Mostyn, the British King expressed that he and his wife, Camilla, are "greatly concerned" after hearing the news of catastrophic floods that recently hit New South Wales.

The Monarch, who is the Head of State of Australia, shared the moving message on behalf of himself and Camilla, stating that their thoughts are with those "affected so badly" by the disastrous flooding.

"My wife and I have been so greatly concerned to hear of the widespread and devastating flooding," the King penned.

He continued, "We can only say that our thoughts are very much with all those who have been affected so badly, especially the family and friends of the five people who tragically lost their lives."

Further adding to the message, the King expressed, "We send our special prayers and deepest sympathy to all who mourn them."

Charles also acknowledged that the disaster posed numerous challenges for the affected families, describing it as "dreadful, soul-destroying damage to homes, properties and infrastructure, and the loss of precious livelihoods and livestock."

He added, "As the immediate emergency passes, I am only too aware that communities are confronting dreadful, soul-destroying damage. I am deeply conscious that the impact of the crisis will endure for many months."

About Australia floods:

Earlier this month, New South Wales' mid-north coast and surrounding regions were hit by devastating floods, caused as a result of record-shattering rainfall.

The disaster claimed at least five lives and left thousands of homes damaged, leading to widespread destruction.

