King Charles reacts with fury as traditional Boxing Day shoot called off  

King Charles has reportedly left 'Furious' after forcefully canceling a traditional Boxing Day shoot at his Sandringham estate.
GB News reported that the 76-year-old monarch canceled the traditional holiday at his residence in Sandringham due to numerous birds and pheasants taking over the area, which left the King extremely angry.
For those unaware, the annual Boxing Day shoot is considered a firm family favorite and provides a rare chance for royal family bonding.
According to a report by The Sun, an insider has revealed, "It was a total c**k-up. No birds, no bang, just red faces, the King wasn't having it."
The tipster humorously added, "Let's just say he's well and truly plucked off."
King Charles was said to be furious following a series of blunders that have left game bird populations in serious decline at the Norfolk estate.
However, His Majesty has been committed to ensuring eco-friendly practices within his royal residency in Sandringham and neighboring areas.
What is traditional Boxing Day shoot?
The traditional Boxing Day shoot is observed in Great Britain and some Commonwealth countries, particularly Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, a holiday in December every year.
To mark the occasion, servants, tradespeople, and those in need were presented with gifts from the British Royal Family members.
As of now, King Charles has not publicly issued any statement about the Boxing Day shoot event.