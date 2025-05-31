Royal

Kate Middleton vows to keep George, Louis close 'unlike' Prince William, Harry

The Princess of Wales is shielding George and Louis from the ‘Heir and spare’ rift that divided William and Harry

Princess Kate is determined to ensure history doesn't repeat itself!

According to a recent report, the Princess of Wales has vowed to keep Prince George and Prince Louis close so they don’t end up like their father and uncle.

Prince William and Prince Harry serve as a notable example of the "heir and spare" concept as they have been estranged from each other since past many years and Princess Kate doesn’t want this for her kids.

“Kate wants to make sure George and Louis stay connected, un-like William and Harry,” an insider told the Life and Style Magazine

“Being a good mother is what’s most important to Kate, and she works at it,” the insider further told the outlet. 

In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry openly wrote that “No one wants the same fate for Kate’s boys.”

Princess Kate’s approach towards her kids’ parenting

Princess Kate follows modern approach to parent her all three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

According to the insider, the Princess of Wales’ parenting style is "hands-on" and "playful, but firm."

“Kate prioritizes being present, engaged. She cooks with them, does silly dances with them — her ‘Little Grape’ and her ‘Lou-Bug,’” they added.

About Princess Kate's kids

Kate Middleton is a doting mother to three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, whom she shares with her husband of 14 years, Prince William.

