Prince Harry to follow his wife Meghan Markle's footsteps into business?

Prince Harry has reportedly decided to start a new venture after his wife, Meghan Markle, engaged herself in multiple businesses.
The Duke of Sussex might face risks over his decision to launch his undisclosed, commercial venture in the upcoming days.
According to a report by The Mirror, a royal expert, Jennie Bond revealed that King Charles' youngest son's move could create more distances with the British Royal Family members.
"I think this commercial route opens him up to all sorts of accusations of trading on his royal status which would make him an even angrier young man than at present," the former BBC correspondent added.
She further claimed, "I think Harry is still trying to figure out where he goes from here, by normal standards, he’s a very rich man, but life in Montecito doesn’t come cheap, especially with all the security costs he deems necessary."
Jennie also expressed her concerns about whether the 40-year-old British Royal Family member felt "pressured" to develop his commercial projects especially after Meghan launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, earlier this year.
As of now, neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle made any public statement about the Duke's new business venture.
Meghan Markle's businesses:
For those unaware, Meghan Markle, who tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018, launched her multiple business ventures including her lifestyle brand, As Ever, her podcast series, Confessions of a Female Founder, and her Netflix cooking series, With Love, Meghan.