Queen Camilla cherishes her father's moving memory as she marks Dunkirk Day

In her emotional message to commemorate the milestone 85th anniversary of Operation Dynamo at Dunkirk, Queen Camilla recalled her late father's moving memory.
On the official Instagram account of the British Royal Family on Saturday, May 31, the Queen Consort marked 85 years of the Dunkirk evacuations in the Second World War.
In the post, King Charles' wife released a heart-touching statement, in which she opened up about her father, Major Bruce Shand's experience.
Major Bruce Shand was one of the people who served during the war and was among the more than 338,000 soldiers rescued during the massive Operation Dynamo, which took place between May 26 and June 4, 1940.
In the statement, Queen Camilla recalled, "My father, who was amongst their number and safely transported home 85 years ago today, recalled wading out to a cement ship to find refuge and rest in its wheel-house."
She continued, "He noted in his memoirs that ‘The ship was commanded by a midshipman who looked about 12, assisted by a boatswain aged 80.’"
“I know my father, together with his comrades of the British Expeditionary Force and the allied armies that were fortunate enough to find safe passage, would today be grateful beyond words for this lifeline," the Queen added.
What is Dunkirk Day?
Dunkirk Day is marked to remember the evacuation of Allied troops from the beaches of Dunkirk, France, during World War II.
The mission to rescue the trapped soldiers was named Operation Dynamo, during which over 338,000 troops were saved.
To honour their sacrifice and bravery, Dunkirk Day is commemorated every year on May 31.