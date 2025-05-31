Royal

Queen Camilla cherishes her father's moving memory as she marks Dunkirk Day

The British Queen Consort remembered her late father, Major Bruce Shand, in a touching Dunkirk Day message

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Queen Camilla cherishes her fathers moving memory as she marks Dunkirk Day
Queen Camilla cherishes her father's moving memory as she marks Dunkirk Day

In her emotional message to commemorate the milestone 85th anniversary of Operation Dynamo at Dunkirk, Queen Camilla recalled her late father's moving memory.

On the official Instagram account of the British Royal Family on Saturday, May 31, the Queen Consort marked 85 years of the Dunkirk evacuations in the Second World War.

In the post, King Charles' wife released a heart-touching statement, in which she opened up about her father, Major Bruce Shand's experience.

Major Bruce Shand was one of the people who served during the war and was among the more than 338,000 soldiers rescued during the massive Operation Dynamo, which took place between May 26 and June 4, 1940.

In the statement, Queen Camilla recalled, "My father, who was amongst their number and safely transported home 85 years ago today, recalled wading out to a cement ship to find refuge and rest in its wheel-house."

She continued, "He noted in his memoirs that ‘The ship was commanded by a midshipman who looked about 12, assisted by a boatswain aged 80.’"

“I know my father, together with his comrades of the British Expeditionary Force and the allied armies that were fortunate enough to find safe passage, would today be grateful beyond words for this lifeline," the Queen added.

What is Dunkirk Day?

Dunkirk Day is marked to remember the evacuation of Allied troops from the beaches of Dunkirk, France, during World War II.

The mission to rescue the trapped soldiers was named Operation Dynamo, during which over 338,000 troops were saved.

To honour their sacrifice and bravery, Dunkirk Day is commemorated every year on May 31.

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer gives update on fire-damaged estate
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer gives update on fire-damaged estate
The late Princess of Wales was laid to rest on the grounds of her childhood home, Althorp Estate, in 1997
Kate Middleton vows to keep George, Louis close 'unlike' Prince William, Harry
Kate Middleton vows to keep George, Louis close 'unlike' Prince William, Harry
The Princess of Wales is shielding George and Louis from the ‘Heir and spare’ rift that divided William and Harry
King Charles expresses 'great concern' over Australia flood in new statement
King Charles expresses 'great concern' over Australia flood in new statement
The British Monarch issued emotional statement, sending 'special prayers' to the Australia flood victims
Princess Anne ‘reminds’ public of Prince Andrew's ‘clumsiness’ with recent move
Princess Anne ‘reminds’ public of Prince Andrew's ‘clumsiness’ with recent move
Princess Anne, widely known as the hardest-working royal, is the older sister of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York
Queen Camilla marks Operation Dynamo 85th anniversary with powerful message
Queen Camilla marks Operation Dynamo 85th anniversary with powerful message
Queen Camilla remembers "heroic" efforts of civilian war in Operation Dynamo in emotional message
Kate Middleton quietly breaks late Queen’s tradition to follow Diana’s legacy
Kate Middleton quietly breaks late Queen’s tradition to follow Diana’s legacy
The Princess of Wales quietly reshapes the future of the monarchy which Princess Diana once dreamed
Meghan Markle drops deleted scene of Netflix series after surprise announcement
Meghan Markle drops deleted scene of Netflix series after surprise announcement
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle shares delightful video after giving big surprise to fans
Queen Margrethe returns to royal duties to support King Frederik, Queen Mary
Queen Margrethe returns to royal duties to support King Frederik, Queen Mary
Queen Margrethe steps in for King Frederik as he enjoys holiday with Queen Mary and their four kids
Prince William, Kate Middleton's Scottish visit inspired Edward, Sophie
Prince William, Kate Middleton's Scottish visit inspired Edward, Sophie
Kate Middleton and Prince William explored Mother Nature during their two-days royal tour to Scotland in April
Prince William highlights farming challenges during Duchy of Cornwall tour
Prince William highlights farming challenges during Duchy of Cornwall tour
The Prince of Wales became Duke of Cornwall after King Charles' accession to the throne in September 2022
Princess Eugenie gushes over son Ernest on his second birthday: ‘My golden boy’
Princess Eugenie gushes over son Ernest on his second birthday: ‘My golden boy’
Princess Eugenie is a doting mother to sons, August and Ernest, whom she shares with husband Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie celebrates private occasion after taking over new role
Princess Eugenie celebrates private occasion after taking over new role
The Princess of York has been appointed as a global ambassador for Thirty Six For Coral by King Charles