Princess Sofia of Sweden drops out of major royal event at eleventh hour

The National Day of Sweden is just around the corner and the Swedish Royal family is gearing up to celebrate it to the fullest.
All family member of Royal family including Prince Daniel, Princess Madeleine, Christopher O'Neill, Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip and other were confirmed to be at the event, according to guest list published on last week.
However, a last-minute change to the official guest list has confirmed that Princess Sofia will no longer be attending this year’s celebrations.
Margareta Thorgren, the director of the Swedish Royal Court's Information and Press Centre also confirmed that the royal would not be present at the event, as per Hello!.
Although the wife of Prince Carl Philip won’t be present at the main ceremony, there’s still a possibility that she may take part in some of the other National Day activities.
In 2016, Sofia appeared at the opening of parliament which usually happens the day after National Day as she welcomed her first child, Prince Alexander, a month before it.
While, no official reason was given for her absence, the royal gave birth to her fourth child, a daughter named Princess Ines, just three months ago.
About Princess Sofia
Princess Sofia, the Duchess of Värmland, has been married to Prince Carl Philip for 10 years.
The couple shares four children, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel, Prince Julian and Princess Ines.