Royal

Brooklyn seeks help from Prince Harry, Meghan's lawyer

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle become ‘close’ to Brooklyn, Nicola after their ‘drastic’ step

  by Web Desk
  • |
Brooklyn seeks help from Prince Harry, Meghan’s lawyer
Brooklyn seeks help from Prince Harry, Meghan’s lawyer

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have reportedly hired Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lawyer.

The young couple needed help with their "reputation management” after news about their estranged relationship with David Beckham and Victoria Beckham broke out last month.

As per the tabloids, Brooklyn and Nicola bonded with the Sussexes over similar experiences with their in-laws.

As per Daily Mail, the duo hired a British solicitor, Jenny Afia, who works for Schillings law firm.

“You couldn't really make it up, first Brooklyn and Nicola cosy up together and realise they have quite a lot in common, and then all of a sudden they have enlisted the help of the Sussexes' long-serving lawyer," a source shared.

Meghan has reportedly given the lawyer referral to the couple after she met them at a party in Montecito, California, last month.

The tipster added, "Nicola and Brooklyn are getting fed up of stories running they don't like. Nicola likes to control everything, and they have taken this rather drastic action."

According to the insider, the two couples are “very close indeed.”

How did Prince Harry meet Brooklyn Beckham:

Three weeks ago, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended an intimate dinner party with Brooklyn and Nicola in Montecito.

The party was hosted by Brian Robbins, chief executive at Paramount Pictures.

