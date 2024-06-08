Trending

Penn Badgley praises Ariana Grande for electrifying ‘The Boy Is Mine’ collaboration

Ariana Grande and Penn Badgley team up for jaw-dropping ‘The Boy Is Mine’ music video

  • by Web Desk
  • June 08, 2024
Penn Badgley praises Ariana Grande for electrifying ‘The Boy Is Mine’ collaboration

Ariana Grande garnered word of appreciation and admiration from Penn Badgley for the adorable collaboration on the music video of The Boy Is Mine.

The You star took to his Instagram account on Friday to express her gratitude to be a part of the 7 Rings songstress dramatic music video which she dropped on the June 7 2024.

Badgley also dropped the jaws dropping glimpses of the music video along with a touching note.

He captioned the post, “The boy may be yours but the pleasure was all mine @arianagrande thank you for inviting me into your orbit for a moment & @christhedirector for building a little world to play in for a day.”

The Gossip Girl noted, “Hey ma I’m in a music video! And in the presence of @brandy and @monicadenise ?? Honored to be alongside these icons.”


Soon after he shared the post, the could hold for a second and flocked to the comment section to share their love for Garande and Badgley's sizzling chemistry in a music video.

One fan wrote, “OMG SOOOOOOOOO FRICKEN HOT I LOVE YOU BADGLEY,” while another quipped, “Who'd have thought lonely boy would be rubbing shoulders with thee Arianna Grande, B would be fuming.”

To note, Ariana Grande dropped the music video on June 7 for her new song The Boy Is Mine with cameos from Brandy and Monica, who sang the original song and it features Grande and Badgley.

