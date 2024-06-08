Emmanuel Macron to host Joe Biden for state visit in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron will host U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday for a state visit, featuring ceremonies and discussions on critical international issues.
As per Reuters, this visit follows the 80th anniversary of D-Day, commemorated by both leaders.
The day will start with a welcoming ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe and a parade down the Avenue des Champs-Elysees, followed by policy discussions and a formal dinner.
The leaders will discuss various topics, including Russia's war in Ukraine, Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza, Indo-Pacific cooperation, climate change, artificial intelligence, and supply chain issues.
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan emphasised the importance of the alliance with France.
Meanwhile, White House spokesperson John Kirby announced plans for increased cooperation on maritime law enforcement between the U.S. Coast Guard and the French navy.
Strengthening NATO and supporting Ukraine will also be key points of discussion, though a plan to use frozen Russian assets to aid Kiev is still undecided.
Additionally, Macron and Biden will also discuss the Middle East situation.