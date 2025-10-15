Rep. Cory Mills banned from contacting ex-girlfriend amid harassment allegations

A Florida judge issued a restraining order against Republican Representative Cory Mills after his ex-girlfriend, Lindsey Langston, accused him of threatening and harassing her.
In a petition filed in August, Langston claimed that after they broke up, Mills threatened to blackmail her using nude images and videos and to physically harm anyone she dated.
Tuesday's restraining order, issued by state Circuit Judge Fred Koberlein Jr in Columbia County, prohibits Mills from acts of violence against Langston and bars him from contacting her until January 1.
Mills cannot "directly refer to Petitioner on social media, including but not limited to, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, TikTok, or any other social media platform," the order says.
Koberlein's judgement also noted that the 45-year-old also ignored 11 separate requests from Langston to leave her alone and detailed some of Mills' testimony at a hearing last month.
According to the judge, Mills testified that efforts to contact Langston were to clarify his relationship status with Miss United States 2024.
During the hearing, the Republican also said that in his alleged threatening messages, he was only referring to the possibility of sending out nonsexual videos of Langston and claimed that he had deleted any intimate videos of her.
Koberlein had a hard time accepting Mills' claim, as he wrote, "Even had the Respondent's testimony been truthful, his response is irrelevant because there was no evidence presented suggesting the Petitioner knew the Respondent no longer had possession of their intimate videos."
Cory Mills, who has represented Florida's 7th Congressional District since January 2023, has faced a number of legal troubles this year.
In February, police investigated an assault report at an apartment building on the same block as the property where Mills faces eviction, as per his office, Mills was not arrested and no charges had been filed.
He also separately faced an eviction lawsuit over the summer in Washington, DC, after a property management company accused him of owing $85,000 in unpaid rent.
Mills told The Daytona Beach News-Journal in August that he was no longer facing eviction for missed rent, sharing that he had cleared all his dues.