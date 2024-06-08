Why Olivia Henson wore a borrowed tiara on her wedding with Hugh Grosvenor?

Olivia Henson, the stunning bride of Hugh Grosvenor, stole the show at recent nuptials with a dazzling display of sparkle with her breathtaking tiara that was borrowed from the family's treasure, valued at a whopping £60,000!
On Friday, June 7, she stepped out at Chester Cathedral in a gorgeous backless wedding dress adorned with lace by British designer Emma Victoria Payne.
Along with other accessories, Henson chose to wear the Grosvenor jewelry collection and the same tiara worn by her sister-in-law Lady Tamara.
The tiara was created in 1906 and was originally designated for Lord Hugh Grosvenor's wedding with Lady Mabel Crichton, and since then it has been passed to other Grosvenor brides.
Zack Stone of Seven Stone discussed the monetary value, saying, "Adorned with round brilliant diamonds, the intricate tiara features two sprays of myrtle leaves and berries, with stalks of engraved red gold and leaves set in rub-over silver, showcasing a perfect blend of elegance and heritage.”
He added, “Not only is the tiara a sentimental choice… but it’s also an incredibly romantic one as the myrtle leaf is a symbol of love and closely associated with Aphrodite, the Greek Goddess of love.”
"I’d estimate the tiara to be worth $75,000 (£60,000)," Stone noted.
To note, Billionaire Hugh's eldest sister Lady Tamara Grosvenor also donned the magnificent Fabergé tiara for her wedding with Edward van Cutsem twenty years ago.