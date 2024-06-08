Royal

Why Olivia Henson wore a borrowed tiara on her wedding with Hugh Grosvenor?

Olivia Henson wore borrowed tiara on her big day that previously donned by her sister-in-law

  June 08, 2024
Why Olivia Henson wore a borrowed tiara on her wedding with Hugh Grosvenor?

Olivia Henson, the stunning bride of Hugh Grosvenor, stole the show at recent nuptials with a dazzling display of sparkle with her breathtaking tiara that was borrowed from the family's treasure, valued at a whopping £60,000!

On Friday, June 7, she stepped out at Chester Cathedral in a gorgeous backless wedding dress adorned with lace by British designer Emma Victoria Payne.

Along with other accessories, Henson chose to wear the Grosvenor jewelry collection and the same tiara worn by her sister-in-law Lady Tamara.

The tiara was created in 1906 and was originally designated for Lord Hugh Grosvenor's wedding with Lady Mabel Crichton, and since then it has been passed to other Grosvenor brides.

Zack Stone of Seven Stone discussed the monetary value, saying, "Adorned with round brilliant diamonds, the intricate tiara features two sprays of myrtle leaves and berries, with stalks of engraved red gold and leaves set in rub-over silver, showcasing a perfect blend of elegance and heritage.”

He added, “Not only is the tiara a sentimental choice… but it’s also an incredibly romantic one as the myrtle leaf is a symbol of love and closely associated with Aphrodite, the Greek Goddess of love.”

"I’d estimate the tiara to be worth $75,000 (£60,000)," Stone noted.

To note, Billionaire Hugh's eldest sister Lady Tamara Grosvenor also donned the magnificent Fabergé tiara for her wedding with Edward van Cutsem twenty years ago.

Prince Harry ‘sad’ to strategize skipping Duke of Westminster’s wedding
Kate Middleton shares major good news amid cancer
King Charles was admitted in hospital just before D-Day commemorations
Kate Middleton issues apology for missing Trooping the Colour rehearsal
Duke of Westminster’s wedding shaken by big mishap
Duchess Olivia Henson’s wedding dress fantasy almost flopped
Kate Middleton steals attention at Duke of Westminster’s marriage
King Charles avenges Duke of Westminster by skipping his wedding
Kate Middleton, kids skip Hugh Grosvenor's wedding: Here's why
Prince William makes lonely entrance at Hugh Grosvenor's wedding
Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor, Olivia Henson say 'i do' in dreamy ceremony
Kate Middleton being given tribute on Duke of Westminster’s wedding