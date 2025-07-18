Kate and William announce inspiring mission after Harry's special move

Prince William and Kate Middleton have sparked a buzz of excitement among fans.
Just a day after the Duke of Sussex made a special move in Angola by paying a touching tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana, through recreating her iconic photo from a minefield during her 1997 visit to the country, the Prince and Princess of Wales announced an inspiring mission for the UK residents.
Taking to their official joint Instagram account on Friday, July 18, the future King and Queen shared a heartwarming video, which was accompanied by a special announcement.
“Today marks the start of the #BigButterflyCount!” penned William and Catherine in the caption.
Announcing an uplifting seasonal mission, the royal couple continued, “From now until 10th August, join thousands across the UK in spotting and recording butterflies to help protect these vital pollinators. It only takes 15 minutes to do in any green space from your local park, garden or balcony!”
With serene music playing in background, the heartfelt clip featured a peaceful green setting with butterflies resting on vibrant flowers.
Commenting on the post, one of the fans heartwarmingly stated, “The post is not signed but it has Princess Catherine's beautiful spirit all over it.”
Joining Kate and William in the inspiring initiative, another penned, “Let’s save.”
“Such a beautiful initiative,” a third appreciated.
Notably, Prince William and Kate Middleton often champion a safer and greener environment through their projects and initiatives.