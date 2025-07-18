Royal Family releases new message after Prince Harry’s tribute to Diana

Royal Family has released a new message after Prince Harry paid a poignant tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana, during his Angola trip.
During his solo trip earlier this week, the Duke of Sussex has recreated his Diana's famous photo from when she visited a minefield.
On Friday, Buckingham Palace shared a video on Instagram to show preparation for State Banquet, which was hosted for French President Emmanuel Macron.
The caption of the post read, “Take a closer look as Chef @RaymondBlanc OBE works alongside Royal Chef Mark Flanagan and the brilliant team at Windsor Castle, ahead of the State Banquet for President @EmmanuelMacron of France and Mrs Macron.”
It further continued, “In the spirit of UK-France collaboration, Raymond Blanc was invited to work with Palace chefs to create the first course and dessert. The menu comprised the freshest local ingredients, including vegetables from across the Royal Estates and Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxfordshire.”
Last week, Emmanuel visited the UK with wife Brigitte Macron for a three-day trip to strengthen the ties between two countries.
The couple was welcomed by the royal family members including heir-to-the-throne Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate and Princess Anne.