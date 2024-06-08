Ed Sheeran explains why he doesn’t have a phone since 2015

Ed Sheeran has revealed of overcoming a bad habit of being stuck to the screen by throwing away his phone.
Appearing in the Wednesday session of Therapuss with Jake Shane, he said, “I haven’t had a phone since 2015.”
This discovery knocked in as the host asked to exchange cell numbers; to which, the signer replied, “I don’t have a number… that isn’t me playing you off either.”
He however went on to offer a quick explanation, slipping in that it’s only recently that his team handed him a cell for necessary interactions.
Ed Sheeran stated that his decision no phone policy was made in December 2015, when he had realized how many contacts were stored on his phone after becoming famous.
“I had the same number from like age 15. I got famous, and I had 10,000 contacts in my phone… people would just text the whole time and I was just constantly in touch with a lot of people,” he continued.
The vocalist added, “I was losing real-life interaction, so I got rid of [my phone]. I got an iPad, moved everything onto email, which I reply to once a week.”
Ever since, this has been Ed Sheeran’s “preferred way” of communicating with everyone that ultimately “limits time.”