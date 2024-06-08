Entertainment

Ananya Panday flaunts new haircut amid Aditya Roy Kapur break-up rumours

Annaya Panday reportedly parted ways with Aditya Roy Kapur in March after two years of romance

  • by Web Desk
  • June 08, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Ananya Panday flaunts new haircut amid Aditya Roy Kapur break-up rumours

Ananya Panday has unveiled a fresh new look, showcasing her stylish haircut with bangs amid ongoing breakup rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share multiple photos of her.

In pictures, Ananya could be seen posing for selfies with her new curtain-style bangs framing her face. The other pictures showcase her hair from different angles, with freckles and pink lips, complementing her overall look.

She accompanied her post with the caption: "Freshly cut curtain bangs, fake freckles, and really feeling the sun… I couldn't pick just one, can you?"


Shortly after Ananya posted new photos, her mother, Bhavana Panday, showered her with love by commenting multiple heart emojis.

Fans and followers also couldn't help but admire Ananya's new look.

One fan commented, “I can't handle this level of cuteness”

While another penned, “stunner”

“I can't handle this level of cuteness,” noted the third.

To note, according to a recent report by ETimes, Ananya has parted ways with Aditya Roy Kapur in March.

A source close to the former couple revealed that they have ended their relationship and are now focusing on moving forward, maintaining a cordial relationship despite the split.

On the work front, Ananya Panday has lent voice to the character of Riley in the Hindi version of the upcoming Disney Pixar's Inside Out 2, which is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 14, 2024.

She will also be seen in the web series, Call Me Bae, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024.

