Brad Pitt faces personal tragedy as mom Jane dies at age 84

Brad Pitt is mourning the loss of his mother, Jane Pitt, who passed away at the age of 84.
As per TMZ, it is confirmed that the mother of the Good Will Hunting star died on Wednesday.
Pitt and his younger siblings, Doug and Julie, were raised in Missouri by their mother Jane, who worked in education, and their father William, a trucking company owner.
His niece Sydney (daughter of Doug) paid a heartfelt tribute to Jane on Instagram Wednesday, August 6.
In a shared post, she wrote that she had "the biggest heart" and "cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked."
"My sweet Grammy," she noted, adding, "we were not ready for you to go yet but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier."
Pitt’s niece mentioned, "She could keep up with all 14 of us grandkids without missing a beat," adding, "There was no limit to the love she gave, and everyone who met her felt it. I don’t know how we move forward without her. ... We were truly blessed to have her to love on growing up and I know she lives on through each of us."
Notably, Jane and William avoided the limelight as they occasionally joined their son Brad Pitt on the red carpet, including at the Oscars in 2012.
They also attended Pitt’s then-wife Angelina Jolie’s film premiere for Unbroken in 2014.