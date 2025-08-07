Midge Ure was forced to cancel his upcoming tour due to a health emergency needing "urgent" treatment.
The 71-year-old singer will continue to perform in August but take a break in September, cancelling shows scheduled in Australia and across Europe.
The Fade to Grey gave a health update on social media, stating, "During a recent routine check-up, doctors discovered a health issue that requires urgent treatment and a period of recovery."
However, ensured that the cancelled shows would be rescheduled in the near future.
The Scottish star penned down: "I know many of you travel great distances, often across borders to attend the shows, and I never take that support for granted.”
He continued, "I'm truly sorry for any inconvenience or disruption this causes to your plans.
Despite his health condition, he will continue to perform all shows currently scheduled for the month of August, demonstrating an unwavering commitment towards singing.
The iconic singer was aiming to be back soon and a 2026 UK tour - titled A Man of Two Worlds - will proceed as scheduled.
A 2013 poll voted Ultravox’s 1981 single Vienna as a big hit in history, after it was left out of the top spot by novelty track Shaddup You Face by Joe Dolce.