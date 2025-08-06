Home / Entertainment

Ed Sheeran criticizes artists for miming and cancelling gigs

The 'Photograph' crooner also shared different aspects of the industry, making subtle digs at some fellow singer

Ed Sheeran has taken a swipe at fellow artists who cancel concerts, claiming that some "professional singers" rely on miming rather than performing live.

While conversing on a new YouTube video with the Beta Squad, the Shape of You singer was challenged to identify the real professional singer among a group of six using only his musical instincts..

In a video, Ed opened up about different aspects of the industry, making subtle digs at some of his fellow professionals.

The Photograph singer said, “I don’t know if a professional singer would admit to miming.”

A member of the Beta Squad asked him, “I thought a lot of professional artists do that though?”

Ed responded to the query, “They don’t admit to it though. I can’t get away with it because it’s me with a loop pedal and a guitar.”

He went on to say, “I would never cancel a show for my voice. I’d always push through, even if it was like slightly raspy.”

The Perfect crooner added, “Because there are professional singers that mime, but they would never admit to it.”

Notably, this week, Ed dropped a sneak peek of new music, with Rupert Grint once again playing his over-the-top stalker in what he describes as an ‘utterly bonkers’ video.

