Home / Entertainment

Aubrey Plaza secures first major project since husban's sudden death

The 'Parks and Recreation' alum is set to star in key biopic as her first project since Jeff Baena's passing

Aubrey Plaza secures first major project since husbans sudden death
Aubrey Plaza secures first major project since husban's sudden death

Aubrey Plaza has been confirmed to play Heidi Fleiss, referred to as the Hollywood madam, for her first project since her husband, Jeff Baena's, tragic death.

As reported by Variety, the Emmy-nominated actress will star in The Heidi Fleiss Story and serve as producer through her company Evil Hag.

Fleiss ran a notorious prostitution ring in LA and was arrested on multiple charges, including pandering, eventually being convicted and serving prison time on federal charges of tax evasion.

Leah Rachel, creator of Netflix's Chambers, will make her directorial debut with the biopic, co-writing it alongside Rachel Sennott and Travis Jackson.

Following Baena's death by suicide in January, the 41-year-old actress and her late husband's family shared a statement, noting, "This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."

Furthermore, Plaza, who had been separated from Baena since September 2024, paid tribute to him on the SNL50: The Anniversary Special in February by wearing a tie-dye shirt.

Aubrey Plaza is set to have a busy year ahead, as she will appear in theatres with Honey Don't! on August 22.

Following the film, she will produce and appear in Susan Sarandon's The Accompanist and the TV adaptation Olga Dies Dreaming, and voice characters in The Ark and the Aardvark and Animal Friends. 

You Might Like:

‘Wednesday’ season 2 part 1 now available on Netflix: See cast

‘Wednesday’ season 2 part 1 now available on Netflix: See cast
'Wednesday' season 2 cast brought together a mix of veteran actors and fresh ones, paving the way for the show’s success

Brad Pitt faces personal tragedy as mom Jane dies at age 84

Brad Pitt faces personal tragedy as mom Jane dies at age 84
The 'Good Will Hunting' star’s niece Sydney paid a heartfelt tribute to late Jane Pitt

MGK’s sparse eating routine leaves fans concerned for his health

MGK’s sparse eating routine leaves fans concerned for his health
The 'Rap Devil' singer opened up about his eating routine in a casual video interview

Lily Collins turns heads in bold red suit on 'Emily in Paris' set

Lily Collins turns heads in bold red suit on 'Emily in Paris' set
The 'Emily In Paris' starlet garnered attention while she continued to film scenes for the fifth season

Ed Sheeran criticizes artists for miming and cancelling gigs

Ed Sheeran criticizes artists for miming and cancelling gigs
The 'Photograph' crooner also shared different aspects of the industry, making subtle digs at some fellow singer

Tom Holland shares hilarious truth behind his lip sync battle fishnets

Tom Holland shares hilarious truth behind his lip sync battle fishnets
The 'Spider-Man' star made a confession about his famous performance on the tune of Rihanna's 'Umbrella'

Jennifer Lopez heats up Turkey in dazzling silver bodysuit during tour show

Jennifer Lopez heats up Turkey in dazzling silver bodysuit during tour show
Jennifer Lopez is set to conclude her Up All Night Live in 2025 tour in Kazakhstan on upcoming weekend

Jack Osbourne finally speaks out on dad Ozzy’s death after days of silence

Jack Osbourne finally speaks out on dad Ozzy’s death after days of silence
Ozzy Osbourne, the Black Sabbath frontman, passed away at the age of 76 last month