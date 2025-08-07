Aubrey Plaza secures first major project since husban's sudden death

Aubrey Plaza has been confirmed to play Heidi Fleiss, referred to as the Hollywood madam, for her first project since her husband, Jeff Baena's, tragic death.
As reported by Variety, the Emmy-nominated actress will star in The Heidi Fleiss Story and serve as producer through her company Evil Hag.
Fleiss ran a notorious prostitution ring in LA and was arrested on multiple charges, including pandering, eventually being convicted and serving prison time on federal charges of tax evasion.
Leah Rachel, creator of Netflix's Chambers, will make her directorial debut with the biopic, co-writing it alongside Rachel Sennott and Travis Jackson.
Following Baena's death by suicide in January, the 41-year-old actress and her late husband's family shared a statement, noting, "This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."
Furthermore, Plaza, who had been separated from Baena since September 2024, paid tribute to him on the SNL50: The Anniversary Special in February by wearing a tie-dye shirt.
Aubrey Plaza is set to have a busy year ahead, as she will appear in theatres with Honey Don't! on August 22.
Following the film, she will produce and appear in Susan Sarandon's The Accompanist and the TV adaptation Olga Dies Dreaming, and voice characters in The Ark and the Aardvark and Animal Friends.