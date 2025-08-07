Selena Gomez marks Cara Delevingne's special day as Taylor Swift sits out

Taylor Swift was not present for the birthday celebration of her renowned "girl squad" member, Cara Delevingne.
The birthday bash in LA was attended by their close pal Selena Gomez, along with other A-list celebrities.
On Tuesday night, the British model – who turns 33 on August 12 – celebrated her big day early with an extravagant event at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, California.
As the star of the evening, Cara turned heads in a black pantsuit with a pin-striped corset and platform shoes.
To complete her birthday look, she styled her iconic blonde locks in stunning waves, which she let fall on her shoulders.
Selena was present at the glamorous affair with her fiancé, Benny Blanco. For the occasion, she slipped into a black skirt suit and matching heels.
Furthermore, other renowned names who made it to the early bash included Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie.
The Saltburn actor's ex-girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, also attended the celebration. The duo were romantically linked with each other from September 2020 to November 2021 before calling it quits.
Other notable attendees included Tiffany Haddish, Julia Fox, who was spotted carrying a giant bouquet of flowers, Brenda Song, Paris Jackson and Paris Hilton.