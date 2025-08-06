‘Wednesday’ season 2 part 1 now available on Netflix: See cast

The renowned and highly anticipated Netflix series Wednesday season 2 is out now.
The first part of the new season of the Emmy-award-winning series premiered on August 6, offering fans four thrilling episodes after a long wait of nearly three years following the iconic show’s outstanding first season.
Notably, the second season of Wednesday includes eight episodes divided into different parts, including part 1 and part 2.
The iconic series is a perfect blend of gothic humour, and mystery, following Wednesday as she solves a dark mystery behind a fictitious Nevermore Academy.
How to watch 'Wednesday' Season 2
The Wednesday Season 2 is currently available on Netflix.
Wednesday season 2 part 2 release date
The last four episodes of Part 2 will premiers on September 3 at 3am ET.
Wednesday season 2 cast
Wednesday Season 2 cast brought together a mix of veteran actors and fresh ones, paving the way for the show’s success.
- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams)
- Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams)
- Billie Piper
- Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams)
- Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester)
- Christopher Lloyd
- Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin)
- Thandiwe Newton
- Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago)
- Victor Dorobantu (The Thing)
- Steve Buscemi
- Joanna Lumley (Grandma Hester Frump)
- Evie Templeton
- Haley Joel Osment (Kansas City Scalper, serial killer)
- Lady Gaga (Rosaline Rotwood, Nevermore Academy teacher)
- Anthony Michael Hall
- Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams)