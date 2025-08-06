Home / Entertainment

‘Wednesday’ season 2 part 1 now available on Netflix: See cast

'Wednesday' season 2 cast brought together a mix of veteran actors and fresh ones, paving the way for the show’s success

The renowned and highly anticipated Netflix series Wednesday season 2 is out now.

The first part of the new season of the Emmy-award-winning series premiered on August 6, offering fans four thrilling episodes after a long wait of nearly three years following the iconic show’s outstanding first season.

Notably, the second season of Wednesday includes eight episodes divided into different parts, including part 1 and part 2.

The iconic series is a perfect blend of gothic humour, and mystery, following Wednesday as she solves a dark mystery behind a fictitious Nevermore Academy.

How to watch 'Wednesday' Season 2

The Wednesday Season 2 is currently available on Netflix.

Wednesday season 2 part 2 release date

The last four episodes of Part 2 will premiers on September 3 at 3am ET.

Wednesday season 2 cast 

  1. Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams)
  2. Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams)
  3. Billie Piper
  4. Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams)
  5. Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester)
  6. Christopher Lloyd
  7. Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin)
  8. Thandiwe Newton
  9. Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago)
  10. Victor Dorobantu (The Thing)
  11. Steve Buscemi
  12. Joanna Lumley (Grandma Hester Frump)
  13. Evie Templeton
  14. Haley Joel Osment (Kansas City Scalper, serial killer)
  15. Lady Gaga (Rosaline Rotwood, Nevermore Academy teacher)
  16. Anthony Michael Hall
  17. Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams)
