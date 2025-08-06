MGK’s sparse eating routine leaves fans concerned for his health

Machine Gun Kelly has sparked concern among fans after revealing that he eats only “a couple times a week,” prompting worries about his health and well-being following the candid admission.
Speaking in a casual video interview shared by Instagram account HipHop-N-More last month, the Rap Devil singer opened up about his eating routine.
MGK said, “I don’t really eat. I just do water a bunch.”
“Like, I ate that burger ’cause we’re streaming, and it’s my man’s s–t, you know?” he replied, prompting one of the guys to ask, “OK, if we weren’t streaming, what would you have had for dinner?”
MGK responded, “Probably water.”
One of them wondered, asking, “But how? You don’t ever feel weak or lightheaded?”
“Yeah, sometimes. I’ll eat, like, a couple times a week,” the Home singer confessed, sharing that those meals will consist of “bone broth with kimchi and sauerkraut.”
“‘Cause it has probiotics, you know?” he continued.
MGK also noted, “So, like, when you do those water fasts, the only thing that’s crazy is it kills all the good bacteria in you, too, so you gotta put the pro[biotics].”
Soon after he disclosed about eating patterns, the fans expressed concern, with many claiming, “Bro is describing anorexia” and “Today I learned MGK has an eating disorder.”