Shaheen Afridi spends heartfelt moments with Indian fans prior to T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi engaged in a warm and friendly interaction with Indian cricket fans ahead of Pakistan’s highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 match against India.
The match is set to take place on Sunday, June 9, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.
Shaheen delighted in some enjoyable moments with fans of the Indian cricket team at Times Square, captured in a video that quickly went viral on social media.
During the interaction, an Indian fan jokingly said to Shaheen, "We were surprised to see you. Do not bowl well against India."
In response to a humorous remark from an Indian fan, Shaheen replied with a smile.
The Indian family also extended a friendly gesture by encouraging Shaheen to consider Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as his friends.
They later captured a selfie with the fast bowler.
The Pakistan cricket team is currently in the USA for the ongoing T20 World Cup, gearing up for a high-octane match with India.
The team faced a humiliating defeat against the hosts, the USA, in their inaugural match of the tournament.