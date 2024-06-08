Sports

Shaheen Afridi spends heartfelt moments with Indian fans prior to T20 World Cup

India and Pakistan are gearing up for a thrilling T20 World Cup match in New York on June 9

Pakistan’s fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi engaged in a warm and friendly interaction with Indian cricket fans ahead of Pakistan’s highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 match against India.

The match is set to take place on Sunday, June 9, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Shaheen delighted in some enjoyable moments with fans of the Indian cricket team at Times Square, captured in a video that quickly went viral on social media.


During the interaction, an Indian fan jokingly said to Shaheen, "We were surprised to see you. Do not bowl well against India."

In response to a humorous remark from an Indian fan, Shaheen replied with a smile.

The Indian family also extended a friendly gesture by encouraging Shaheen to consider Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as his friends.

They later captured a selfie with the fast bowler.

The Pakistan cricket team is currently in the USA for the ongoing T20 World Cup, gearing up for a high-octane match with India.

The team faced a humiliating defeat against the hosts, the USA, in their inaugural match of the tournament.

Sports News

Rain threat looms over Ind-Pak T20 clash in New York
BCCI raises concerns over New York pitch ahead of India-Pakistan match
USA set to host high-stakes India-Pakistan T20 showdown on June 9th
Cristiano Ronaldo all set for his sixth 'European mission'
Pakistan's T20 World Cup defeat from USA sparks former cricketer's criticism
T20 World Cup 2024 first upset: USA beat Pakistan in historic triumph
Angel Reese ‘furious’ over teammate Chennedy Carter being harassed
Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record with comment on Kylian Mbappe's post
USA captain targets Pakistan's key players ahead of T20 World Cup clash
Cristiano Ronaldo highlights family importance in latest Instagram post
Shahid Afridi spotted on police bike in Houston: Watch
Australia begin its T20 World Cup journey with triumph against Oman