Emma Raducanu fights illness to set epic clash with Swiatek at French Open

Emma Raducanu made a strong comeback at the first round of the French Open despite being unwell.
The player defeated China's Wang Xinyu in a tough match with scores of 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.
During the match, she even called the doctor during the first set to had her blood pressure checked during a long pause.
However, despite this, Raducanu managed to win the first set on her second try but her opponent Wang fought back and won the second set.
This comeback was partly sparked by a controversial line call in the 10th game.
Raducanu, after taking a short break, quickly gained a strong lead by breaking her opponent's serve twice and eventually won the match that lasted 2 hours and 44 minutes.
Emma Raducanu reflects on hard-fought win:
After winning the match, the 22-year-old expressed, "I don't feel great. I would have felt worse had I have lost that match but I was really struggling from the start," as per Sky Sports.
"She was a tough opponent. She can really take the racket out of your hand and I was really just flat but happy to find a way," the player shared.
What's next for Emma Raducanu?
Raducanu will now play against the defending champion, Iga Swiatek, who easily defeated Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova with a score of 6-3, 6-3, in the second round.