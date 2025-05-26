Sports

GTA 6 release date: All major details you need to know

Highly-anticipated GTA 6 will have new features, sneaking quietly, crawling, and more to provide thriller experience

GTA 6 release delay came as an announcement from Rockstar Games, as the company had been completely silent over the development of the game.

GTA 6 was earlier set to launch in the fall of 2025, but now it is coming out next year, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

When is GTA 6 coming out?

Rockstar Games has officially revealed that GTA 6 will be launched all over the world on May 26, 2026.

It will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game will launch at the same time in many places:

1. On the East Coast of North America, it will start at 12 am on May 26, 2026.

2. On the West Coast, it will start at 9 pm on May 25, 2026.

In Europe and Asia, the game will unlock at midnight local time

GTA 6 latest update

It is worth noting that Grand Theft Auto 6 has two main characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval.

They work together like the famous criminals Bonnie and Clyde. The story follows how they grow in the world of crime.

Other characters in the game include Cal Hampton, Boobie Ike, and Dre’Quan Priest.

Additionally, the highly-anticipated game will have new features, such as sneaking quietly, crawling, and moving bodies.

This adds a new way to play besides the usual action of running, driving, and fighting. The game will look better and feel more real with new graphics and physics.

According to various GTA 6 leaks, the game world will be bigger and have more things to do.

Moreover, GTA 6 will change the way AAA games are played on a console, as the game promises a lot and once it launches it might set a new trend in the AAA gaming industry.

