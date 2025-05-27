Cristiano Ronaldo eyes Monterrey move for epic reunion with Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos is reportedly trying to arrange a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo by potentially joining the Mexican club Monterrey, where they could play together again.
The Liga MX team, who won the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League, is getting ready to compete in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.
Many rumours are already going around that Ronaldo might join Lionel Messi in the same tournament.
Right now, Ronaldo will not play in the FIFA Club World Cup because his team, Al-Nassr from the Saudi Pro League, did not qualify for the tournament.
The Portuguese legend is nearing the end of his contract in the Middle East, which has set several records.
There are rumours that he could join teams from Europe or South America that will be participating in the Club World Cup.
If Ronaldo is transferred, it would mean that he and Messi would play in the same tournament again for the first time since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
A transfer expert named Nicolo Schira says that the Mexican club Monterrey is interested in signing Ronaldo to play in the FIFA Club World Cup.
It is claimed that said deal has “the support of his former team-mate and friend Sergio Ramos, who has promoted and sponsored CR7 to the Mexican club," as per GOAL.
It is worth mentioning that Ronaldo and Ramos were teammates for nine years at Real Madrid.
When is the 2025 Club World Cup?
The Club World Cup will be held over a period of 29 days which is scheduled to take place between June 15 to July 13.