Carlos Alcaraz begins French Open title defence with straight-sets victory

Carlos Alcaraz started his defence of the French Open title with a straight-sets victory over Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri.
The 22-year-old defeated Zeppieri with scores of 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in less then two hours.
Alcaraz, who won Monte Carlo Masters and Italian Open trophies before the French Open, is aiming to become the first man since Rafael Nadal in 2020 to successfully defend the French Open title.
Alcaraz reflects on strong French Open start:
After winning the match Alcaraz expressed, "I expected a worse level for me honestly," as per BBC Sports.
It is worth mentioning that Alcaraz has won 19 matches and lost 3 at the French Open so far.
"The first round for every tournament is never easy to adapt your game to the conditions and get used to it. I'm just really proud about it. It is great to have these feelings in the first round," world number two Alcaraz further added.
The four time Grand Slam winner will now face Hungarian player Fabian Marozsan in the second round.
Raducanu overcomes illness to secure first round victory:
On the other hand, Emma Raducanu made a strong comeback in the first round of the French Open despite being unwell.
The player defeated China's Wang Xinyu in a tough match with scores of 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.