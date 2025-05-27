Mortal Kombat 1 ends support for content: What’s inside

Developer NetherRealm has officially ended support to Mortal Kombat 1 for content updates.
The developer company revealed that there would not be any more DLC or story additions to the latest game in the long-running fighting franchise.
“We are hearing players’ requests for continued game support of Mortal Kombat 1, and, while we will continue to support Mortal Kombat 1 through balance adjustments and fixes, there will not be additional DLC characters or story chapters released from this point on,” the post reads.
“We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but our team at NetherRealm needs to shift focus to the next project in order to make it as great as we possibly can.”
Notably, rumours of the end of support for Mortal Kombat 1 had been circulating for months.
The decision to end support for Mortal Kombat 1 means that players won't see any additional playable characters, story expansions, or new modes added to the game.
However, the studio will continue to maintain the game's stability and balance through updates.
It was originally reported that all future DLC was cancelled after the Kombat Pack 2 and the Khaos Reigns expansion sold poorly.
When it was announced that a Definitive Edition of the game was released, it seemed like the writing was on the wall for the end of the game.
The final DLC release for the game was the T-1000 Terminator, which launched back in March.
It is worth noting that if you haven’t picked up Mortal Kombat 1, the game is readily available on the PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch platform.