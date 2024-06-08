Did Prince Harry, Pippa Middleton ever date?

Prince Harry, who married his ladylove Meghan Markle in a ceremony of royally glamorous proportions, was thought to be romantically connected to Kate Middleton’s sister, Pippa Middleton.
Seemingly the speculations began after the royal wedding of Kate Middleton and Prince William in 2011.
After that big star-studded event, Judi James, a body language expert said Harry and Pippa would make a good pair.
Judi told Daily Star, "When they were walking down the aisle, they exchanged a series of looks like they were already an established couple. They are a perfect pairing.”
The rumors didn’t die down so soon as a few years later in 2015 and 2016 OK! Magazine published a slew of articles discussing their rumored affair.
One piece of news claimed that Pippa and Harry were slowly bonding over the birth of their niece, Princess Charlotte.
A source to the outlet revealed, "They've always had such a unique bond and it's madness that they have never acted on their obvious attraction for each other."
However, this news came as shock to all the royal fans as Pippa was already in a relationship with Nico Jackson.
Plus the insider also added, "Years ago Kate pretty much told him Pip was off limits after she caught him admiring her."
Despite the reservations, Pippa and Harry got together anyway.
Another source for Ok! Magazine had claimed, “ During the wedding Kate went to check her makeup and found them snoggin' in the bathroom!"
Their relationship had moved past flirtation as per staunch sources, "They're trying to play it coy, but there's no doubt that this is developing into something serious. They're truly sweet together and, in fact, seem very much in love."
According to the IPSO's website, Harry insisted that the rumors about him and Pippa were truly baseless.