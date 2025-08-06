Pippa Middleton launches new project that echoes Princess Kate’s passion

Pippa Middleton is making headlines with a new initiative in her and sister Kate’s hometown of Bucklebury, one that’s sure to make the Princess of Wales proud.
As per Dailymail, the sister of Princess Kate embarked on a special venture with the approval of Kate Middleton, as she pursues permission to build a children's nursery.
On July 31, it is reported that Pippa and husband James Matthews received council approval to open a nursery at Bucklebury Farm, their 72-acre estate in West Berkshire purchased in 2020.
The editor Richard Eden shared that the space will be for youngsters between the ages of nine months old and age 5, providing "strong social benefits" and meeting a local shortage of "early years places," per the council.
Pippa and James live nearby with their children, Arthur, 6, Grace, 4, and Rose, 3, and their project echoes Princess Kate’s long-standing commitment to early childhood development.
Notably, the Princess of Wales’ royal work is more focused on children related issues, she played a significant role in creating awareness on early childhood development and the crucial role caretakers play in a child's first few years of life.
Princess Kate also launched the landmark Shaping Us campaign in January 2024 as an offshoot of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood that she established in June 2021.