King Charles makes surprise appearance to salute RAF squadron

King Charles delighted royal watchers with a surprise appearance to salute RAF squadron in Scotland
On Wednesday, the British Monarch stepped out for the royal outing as he visited RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, northern Scotland, to attend the stand-up parade for Number 42 (Torpedo Bomber) Squadron.
Buckingham Palace took to Instagram to share an official glimpse of King Charles' surprise outing.
In a shared post, the palace wrote, “By providing world-leading training to our allies, you contribute to a shared commitment to peace, security and co-operation across the globe.”
The palace added, “At RAF Lossiemouth in northern Scotland, The King has attended the Stand-Up Parade for Number 42 Torpedo Bomber Squadron.”
According to the statement, “RAF Lossiemouth is one of two quick reaction alert stations which protect the UK airspace.”
The palace concluded, “At the base, His Majesty re-presented a squadron standard and thanked servicemen and women for their sacrifices, as well as the families that support them.”
During the event, the King delivered a speech highlighting the importance of RAF Lossiemouth.
The monarch said, “It gives me the greatest possible pleasure to be here with you all today to mark the standing up of 42 Torpedo Bomber Squadron, and to present you with your new Standard.”
He added, “I am especially pleased to be doing so here at RAF. Lossiemouth, the beating heart of the United Kingdom’s long range maritime patrol aircraft capability, and an air station at the end of whose runway my old school, Gordonstoun, is situated!"
The King concluded, “Your dedication, skill and professionalism are an immense credit to the Royal Air Force and to the United Kingdom.”