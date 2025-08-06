Princess Anne touches down in Dublin for diplomatic engagements

Princess Anne has officially touched down in Dublin for a two-day visit, where she is expected to meet with the President of Ireland and carry out a series of engagements aimed at strengthening UK-Ireland relations.
On her visit, she will be received by Irish President Michael D Higgins at his official home.
During the official trip, her schedule includes a courtesy visit to Áras an Uachtaráin, where she will meet the President and his wife Sabina.
After her presidential engagement, Princess Anne will make her way to the Royal Dublin Society for the first day of the 150th Dublin Horse Show.
Princess Anne’s attendance underscores efforts to celebrate Anglo-Irish relations through a shared appreciation for sport and culture.
At the RDS, she will view a dedicated display chronicling the horse show's century-and-a-half heritage.
She is expected to meet the delegates from equine welfare organisations, specifically Festina Lente and the Riding for the Disabled Association Ireland.
Notably, the Bray-headquartered Festina Lente offered therapeutic programmes and educational opportunities through horse-based activities.
King Chalres’ sister will also award ribbons to victors in the Small Hunters category, specifically Class 20 of the competition.
Princess Anne has already travelled to Ireland numerous times, including regular trips as the Scottish Rugby Union's patron during Six Nations fixtures.