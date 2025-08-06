Home / Royal

King Frederik, Queen Mary to break from usual routine next week

The King and Queen of Denmark are enjoying summer break with their family at their summer residence

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark are set to experience a major shake-up in their royal routine next week.

The King and Queen of Denmark are enjoying summer break with their family at their summer residence, Gråsten Palace, in the Jutland region of Denmark.

As per recent update, the Danish royal couple are set to face a shift their routine next week as they resume a fuller schedule of public engagements.

According to BILLED-BLADET, Frederik, 57, and Mary, 53, will reportedly return to Copenhagen at the end of this week.

Though the royal family has not officially revealed the couple’s schedule, Danish media noted that Dannebrog will stay in Sønderborg until Wednesday.

The royal vessel tends to shadow Frederik and Mary, aligning with their location even during periods of inactivity.

However, some reports suggested that King Frederik will resume his weekly audiences at Christiansborg Palace in the Danish capital.

On Wednesday, August 13, after two days Queen Mary is scheduled to attend the opening of counselling service Headspace Tårnby.

While Princess Isabella and the twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, have joined Frederik and Mary in Gråsten.

The young royals will soon head back to school as Denmark’s academic year begins in mid-August.

King Frederik and Queen Mary’s eldest son and heir to the throne, Crown Prince Christian, 19, is also expected to begin his lieutenant's training course in Slagelse.

