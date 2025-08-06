Home / Royal

Prince Harry slammed by Sentebale chairwoman after his brutal remarks

Sentebale chairwoman Dr. Sophie Chandauka called out Prince Harry for causing 'incalculable damage' to the charity


Prince Harry has been called out by Sentebale chairwoman, Dr. Sophie Chandauka, after his brutal remarks about her.

After the Charity Commission of the U.K. release its investigation findings on August 5, the Duke of Sussex responded with a statement, publicly criticizing the chairwoman via his spokesperson.

His representative stated, "Despite all that, their report falls troublingly short in many regards, primarily the fact that the consequences of the current Chair’s actions will not be borne by her — but by the children who rely on Sentebale’s support.”

Following his brutal remarks, Dr. Sophie said in an official statement, “The unexpected adverse media campaign that was launched by those who resigned on 24 March 2025 has caused incalculable damage and offers a glimpse of the unacceptable behaviours displayed in private.”

She added, "Despite the recent turbulence, we will always be inspired by the vision of our Founders, Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso, who established Sentebale in memory of their precious mothers, Princess Diana and Queen ‘Mamohato.”

The chairwoman urged those who believed in their mission to walk with Sentebale as it recovered, renewed, and rose to meet the hopes and expectations of the next generation.

Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho founded the charity in 2006. They parted ways from Sentebale in March 2025.

