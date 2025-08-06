Princess Märtha Louise shares heartbreaking life update year after wedding

King Harald V and Queen Sonja's daughter, Princess Märtha Louise of Norway has taken a heartbreaking life decision a year after her wedding.
Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, August 3, the 53-year-old royal announced she is selling her house in Lommedalen.
She posted a stunning carousel showcasing her picturesque home, both inside and out.
"This fantastic house is now up for sale again. Just waiting for a new family to love it as much as we have. Horses, skiing, golf, and outdoor activities within a 5-minute radius. The house loves children laughs, game nights, movie nights, music nights, birthday parties, family dinners, low shoulders, sleepovers and late-night cooking with good friends,” the royal wrote.
Princess Märtha Louise further added, “We have so much to thank this beautiful house for and we look forward to someone else having the opportunity to experience the security it provides. Maybe it's you guys?"
Her husband Shaman Durek Verrett also commented under the Norwegian Princess’ post, writing: "I will miss this sanctuary.”
The mother-of-three first announced in May that the property was for sale, but she might have later changed her mind.
Princess Martha Louise of Norway married Shaman Durek Verrett in Geiranger, Norway on August 31, 2024. She shares her three daughters from her ex-husband Ari Behn.