King Charles has expressed gratitude for receiving “unwavering support” amid his cancer battle.
The British monarch attended a parade for Number 42 (Torpedo Bomber) Squadron during his visit to RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, Northern Scotland, on Wednesday, August 6.
During the special outing, His Majesty met children from the Airplay Youth support program and their families.
Charles extended his heart acknowledged to families of the soldiers during his speech, "Today, we also recognise the vital role played by your families and friends, some of whom I am delighted to see can join us today. Their unwavering support is the foundation upon which this squadron's success is built. On behalf of the nation, I can only offer all the families my heartfelt thanks for the sacrifices you make and the strength you provide."
“Their unwavering support is the foundation upon which this squadron’s success is built. It is their encouragement and understanding that enable you all to dedicate yourselves so fully to your duties,” Prince William and Prince Harry’s father concluded the monologue.
His Majesty ended the royal engagement by having a tour of a P-8A Poseidon aircraft, which took part in a flypast with two Tornadoes.