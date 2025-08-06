Home / Royal

Prince William, Kate drop sweet video amid summer break: ‘Little moments matter’

The Prince and the Princess of Wales take out time from their summer break to share a delightful video


Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken out time from their summer break to share a delightful video.

On Wednesday, August 5, the joint Instagram account of the Prince and the Princess of Wales dropped a sweet clip from Kate’s recent engagement, delighting the royal fans.

The video features a voiceover that says, “Over the past few months the Princess of Wales and the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood have been working on resources we are delighted to share with you today.”

In the clip, the future queen could be seen meeting the illustrators who created the animated video for her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

“The science is clear: little moments matter,” they wrote in the caption.

It continued, “Loving, responsive interactions with trusted adults help shape how children learn and grow, laying the foundations for future life health and happiness.”

“A new series of animations from @earlychildhood - based on The Shaping Us Framework and designed to be used by people who work with babies, children and families - explores how early brain development is influenced by the relationships babies and young children experience every day,” the caption added.

The series of innovative animated films, which is released on YouTube today, aimed at boosting child development.

Princess Kate established the Centre for Early Childhood in 2021.

