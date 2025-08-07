Meghan Markle breaks silence after facing huge As Ever setback

Meghan Markle has released a fresh statement after her wine product suffered an unexpectedly blow overnight.
The Duchess of Sussex’s 2024 Napa Valley Rosé was made available to purchase on Tuesday evening, however, it failed to sell out 24 hours after release unlike other products.
Her vintage 2023 Napa Valley rosé was sold out in under an hour on July 1, 2025, the new vintage remains in stock on the As Ever website well into Wednesday evening.
After the unexpected setback, Meghan turned to As Ever’s Instagram page to subtly encourage fans to support the brand with a purchase.
She reminded the brand’s 873,000 followers on August 6, writing: “What’s better than a glass of rosé on a sunny day?”
Meghan’s statement continued, “Rosé popsicles perchance? Yes, please, and thank you. Shop our newest Napa Valley summer favorite while supplies last.”
When As Ever was launched in April, her debut products including lemon shortbread cookie mix, crepe batter mix, flower sprinkles, apricot jam, raspberry spread and orange blossom honey, were sold out within hours.
The slower sales of the wine, which costs $90 (£67), have surprised many, especially since the product launch was heavily promoted and backed by a famous celebrities.