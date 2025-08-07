Sarah Ferguson responds to claims with bold wardrobe choice at book event

Sarah Ferguson has seemingly addressed the recent media scrutiny in her own way as she promotes her book on social media.
On Wednesday, August 6, the Duchess of York turned to her Instagram account to talk about her semi-fictional novel, Her Heart for a Compass.
Gushing about the book's continuous success after four years of its release, Sarah noted, "Her Heart for a Compass was always meant to be a bridge between hearts, stories, and generations."
The social media post featured a carousel of clicks from the Amazon Influencer Program event, where she interacted with content creators and signed copies of her book.
In the clicks, royal fans spotted Sarah's custom loafers featuring the family's unofficial motto, "Never complain, never explain."
Many royal enthusiasts noted that the choice to wear the shoes, which have "Never Complain" on one foot and "Never Explain" was a well-thought-out decision amid the recent media attention.
Sarah made the choice of making a public appearance with the footwear just a day after serious claims about her past resurfaced in a newly published book by Andrew Lownie.
The book has made serious allegations about Prince Andrew and Sarah, including their highly publicised divorce, financial struggles, and tabloid scandals that made global headlines in the 1990s.
Lownie's upcoming biography – which is set to release on August 14 – has a number of claims, including the duchess's alleged crush on John F. Kennedy Jr.
Along with that, the author claimed there was a physical fight between Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, an allegation which was immediately refuted by the Duke of Sussex's rep.