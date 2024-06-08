Entertainment

Meghan McCain calls out Jennifer Lopez for being 'deeply unpleasant on ‘The View’

McCain recalled her ‘unpleasant’ encounter with Jennifer Lopez's on ‘The View’ in February 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • June 08, 2024
Meghan McCain calls out Jennifer Lopez for being 'deeply unpleasant on ‘The View’
Meghan McCain calls out Jennifer Lopez for being 'deeply unpleasant on ‘The View’

Meghan McCain has shared her “unpleasant” encounter with Jennifer Lopez during the her appearance on ABC's show The View.

In a June 7 episode of her podcast Citizen McCain, McCain and cohost Miranda Wilkins talked about Jennifer Lopez's career with Carlos King.

During conversation, McCain recalled the time she had encounter with Lopez's on show The View in February 2024.

She noted, “I, too, share similar negative stories that the entire world does. I feel bad because we're turning a point where there's bullying happening to J.Lo.

“She just is a deeply unpleasant person. She had the biggest entourage I've ever seen. More than Kim Kardashian and the president. I just don't really understand why it was needed," The View former host noted.

McCain further share, "I was a host at The View, she was not nice. You don’t always have to be so nice, but it was surprising that people like Kim Kardashian couldn't be more delightful. When you're coming on a show for a 10-minute segment… just fake it till you make it for 10 f**** minutes."

However, Carlos shared that he is a huge fan of Lopez and he had a good experience with her

"She was so nice, and she didn't have a big entourage,” he noted.

To note, Jennifer Lopez have been making headlines as speculations are swirling around her married life with Affleck, with many outlets claiming that the couple is about to split.

Meanwhile, JLo has also cancelled her This Is Me Live tour, to spend more time with her family.

Meghan McCain calls out Jennifer Lopez for being 'deeply unpleasant on ‘The View’

Meghan McCain calls out Jennifer Lopez for being 'deeply unpleasant on ‘The View’
Ticket demand skyrockets for upcoming Ind-Pak T20 World Cup showdown

Ticket demand skyrockets for upcoming Ind-Pak T20 World Cup showdown
Essential tips for staying healthy this summer

Essential tips for staying healthy this summer
Is Elon Musk’s Tesla finally coming to India?

Is Elon Musk’s Tesla finally coming to India?

Entertainment News

Is Elon Musk’s Tesla finally coming to India?
Heidi Klum marks son Henry's milestone moment
Is Elon Musk’s Tesla finally coming to India?
Ananya Panday flaunts new haircut amid Aditya Roy Kapur break-up rumours
Is Elon Musk’s Tesla finally coming to India?
Taylor Swift congratulates newly engaged couple at Edinburgh show: Watch
Is Elon Musk’s Tesla finally coming to India?
Christina Ricci spills ‘shocking’ beans about ‘Yellowjackets’ season 3
Is Elon Musk’s Tesla finally coming to India?
Elizabeth Debicki and Emma Corrin recall their ‘Crown’ auditions
Is Elon Musk’s Tesla finally coming to India?
Dick Van Dyke shares ‘secret ’ after making Emmy history
Is Elon Musk’s Tesla finally coming to India?
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Is Elon Musk’s Tesla finally coming to India?
Kelly Clarkson wins award at Daytime Emmys for her talk show
Is Elon Musk’s Tesla finally coming to India?
2024 Daytime Emmys: Johnny Wactor, Bill Hayes receive heartfelt honor
Is Elon Musk’s Tesla finally coming to India?
Kangana Ranaut shares bold reaction to supporters of cop's slap incident
Is Elon Musk’s Tesla finally coming to India?
Kathy, Nicky Hilton react to Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie's new reality show
Is Elon Musk’s Tesla finally coming to India?
Dick Van Dyke sets record after bagging Daytime Emmy award at 98