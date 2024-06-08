Meghan McCain calls out Jennifer Lopez for being 'deeply unpleasant on ‘The View’

Meghan McCain has shared her “unpleasant” encounter with Jennifer Lopez during the her appearance on ABC's show The View.
In a June 7 episode of her podcast Citizen McCain, McCain and cohost Miranda Wilkins talked about Jennifer Lopez's career with Carlos King.
During conversation, McCain recalled the time she had encounter with Lopez's on show The View in February 2024.
She noted, “I, too, share similar negative stories that the entire world does. I feel bad because we're turning a point where there's bullying happening to J.Lo.
“She just is a deeply unpleasant person. She had the biggest entourage I've ever seen. More than Kim Kardashian and the president. I just don't really understand why it was needed," The View former host noted.
McCain further share, "I was a host at The View, she was not nice. You don’t always have to be so nice, but it was surprising that people like Kim Kardashian couldn't be more delightful. When you're coming on a show for a 10-minute segment… just fake it till you make it for 10 f**** minutes."
However, Carlos shared that he is a huge fan of Lopez and he had a good experience with her
"She was so nice, and she didn't have a big entourage,” he noted.
To note, Jennifer Lopez have been making headlines as speculations are swirling around her married life with Affleck, with many outlets claiming that the couple is about to split.
Meanwhile, JLo has also cancelled her This Is Me Live tour, to spend more time with her family.